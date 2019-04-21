TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama announced the honors lists for the 2018 fall term.
Abigail Slusser and Thomas Slusser, both of Rupert, were named to the president's list.
Students are eligible for the president's list with an academic record of 4.0. The list recognizes full-time undergraduate students.
