Students receive Burger King Foundation scholarships

TWIN FALLS — Five Magic Valley students are among high school seniors receiving scholarships from the Burger King McLamore Foundation.

This year's scholarship recipients are Rigo Acevedo of Wendell High School, Mackenzie Dimond of Valley High School, Drake Folks of Xavier Charter School, Mikayla Shirley of Burley High School and Karen Winslow of Twin Falls High School.

Scholars are selected based on their grade point average, community service and leadership experience.

The Burger King McLamore Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Burger King brand, announced that more than $3.9 million in scholarships were awarded to nearly 3,000 high school seniors through the Burger King Scholars program.

