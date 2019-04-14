IRVING, Texas — Alexander Di Lucca and John Di Lucca, both of Jerome, were named to the University of Dallas fall 2018 honor roll for earning a semester grade point average of 3.0-3.49.
They were among more than 300 undergraduate students recognized on the fall honor roll at the university.
