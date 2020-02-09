BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University announced its undergraduate honor rolls for the 2019 fall semester.
Students must complete a minimum of 12 college-level credit hours to be on either the president's list with a 4.0 grade point average for the semester or the dean's list with a 3.5 grade point average or higher.
President's list
Bellevue: Nathan Stouffer
Hailey: Kevin Browder, Haley Cutler, Royce Rheinschild and Evan Telford
Dean’s list
Bellevue: Nicole Shardlow
Filer: Silas Almgren and Landon Biedenbach
Hailey: Micah Barker, Tayte Kelly, Caleb Morgan, Adam Potts and Alexandra Schaffner
Ketchum: Brody Buchwalter, Henry Cherp, Henry Levy, Addison Rafford, Caitlin Sholtis and John Swanson
Kimberly: Janessa Kluth
Oakley: Lindsey Pulsipher
Rupert: Cassandra Beene
