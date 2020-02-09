{{featured_button_text}}

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State University announced its undergraduate honor rolls for the 2019 fall semester.

Students must complete a minimum of 12 college-level credit hours to be on either the president's list with a 4.0 grade point average for the semester or the dean's list with a 3.5 grade point average or higher.

President's list

Bellevue: Nathan Stouffer

Hailey: Kevin Browder, Haley Cutler, Royce Rheinschild and Evan Telford

Dean’s list

Bellevue: Nicole Shardlow

Filer: Silas Almgren and Landon Biedenbach

Hailey: Micah Barker, Tayte Kelly, Caleb Morgan, Adam Potts and Alexandra Schaffner

Ketchum: Brody Buchwalter, Henry Cherp, Henry Levy, Addison Rafford, Caitlin Sholtis and John Swanson

Kimberly: Janessa Kluth

Oakley: Lindsey Pulsipher

Rupert: Cassandra Beene

