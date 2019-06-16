{{featured_button_text}}

LEWISTON — Lewis-Clark State College announced the names of students earning honor roll distinction for the spring 2019 semester.

To qualify for the president's list, students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above. The dean's list uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749.

Local honor-roll students are as follows:

President's list

Bellevue: James C. Williams

Buhl: Katie D. Klimes and Karl M. Lundgren

Gooding: Rodrigo G. Romero

Hailey: Janice Moulton

Kimberly: Victoria L. Edwards

Rupert: Brenda Salinas

Twin Falls: Myca Burch, Megan M. Burr, Tyrell E. Reiman, Rachel T. Robinson

Dean's list

Declo: Nicolas D. Mazur

Fairfield: Nikolaos I. Roussos

Jerome: Jamie L. Hess

Kimberly: Jessica A. Martindale

Murtaugh: Adam Saucedo

Rupert: Lizbeth Arteaga

Shoshone: Victor Robles

Twin Falls: Emily L. Manker and Jerry M. Wilson

