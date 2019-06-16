LEWISTON — Lewis-Clark State College announced the names of students earning honor roll distinction for the spring 2019 semester.
To qualify for the president's list, students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in 100 level classes or above. The dean's list uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749.
Local honor-roll students are as follows:
President's list
Bellevue: James C. Williams
Buhl: Katie D. Klimes and Karl M. Lundgren
Gooding: Rodrigo G. Romero
Hailey: Janice Moulton
Kimberly: Victoria L. Edwards
Rupert: Brenda Salinas
Twin Falls: Myca Burch, Megan M. Burr, Tyrell E. Reiman, Rachel T. Robinson
Dean's list
Declo: Nicolas D. Mazur
Fairfield: Nikolaos I. Roussos
Jerome: Jamie L. Hess
Kimberly: Jessica A. Martindale
Murtaugh: Adam Saucedo
Rupert: Lizbeth Arteaga
Shoshone: Victor Robles
Twin Falls: Emily L. Manker and Jerry M. Wilson
