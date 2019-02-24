Try 1 month for 99¢

LEWISTON — Lewis-Clark State College announced the names of students earning honors for the 2018 fall semester.

To qualify for the president's list, students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in level 100 classes or above. The dean's list uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749.

Local honor-roll students are:

President’s list

Bellevue: James C. Williams

Buhl: Katie D. Klimes and Karl M. Lundgren

Burley: Nicolas D. Mazur

Gooding: Jazlen B. Fillingim

Murtaugh: Adam Saucedo

Twin Falls: Megan M. Burr, Adam L. Galliano and Tyrell E. Reiman

Dean’s list

Dietrich: Mesa J. Heimerdinger

Filer: Clancy Rogers

Gooding: Caleb E. Hitt

Hagerman: Amber Munoz

Hansen: Gerald C. Ellison

Jerome: Shelby M. Burke

Kimberly: Casey D. Holmes

Rupert: Lizbeth Arteaga and Brenda Salinas

Shoshone: Victor Robles

Twin Falls: Emily L. Bell, Emily L. Manker, Elizabeth J. Parke and Lily Rasmussen

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments