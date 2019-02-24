LEWISTON — Lewis-Clark State College announced the names of students earning honors for the 2018 fall semester.
To qualify for the president's list, students must have a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and take at least 12 graded credits in level 100 classes or above. The dean's list uses the same requirements but students must have a GPA between 3.25 and 3.749.
Local honor-roll students are:
President’s list
Bellevue: James C. Williams
Buhl: Katie D. Klimes and Karl M. Lundgren
Burley: Nicolas D. Mazur
Gooding: Jazlen B. Fillingim
Murtaugh: Adam Saucedo
Twin Falls: Megan M. Burr, Adam L. Galliano and Tyrell E. Reiman
Dean’s list
Dietrich: Mesa J. Heimerdinger
Filer: Clancy Rogers
Gooding: Caleb E. Hitt
Hagerman: Amber Munoz
Hansen: Gerald C. Ellison
Jerome: Shelby M. Burke
Kimberly: Casey D. Holmes
Rupert: Lizbeth Arteaga and Brenda Salinas
Shoshone: Victor Robles
Twin Falls: Emily L. Bell, Emily L. Manker, Elizabeth J. Parke and Lily Rasmussen
