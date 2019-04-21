{{featured_button_text}}

HELENA, Mont. — Carroll College in Helena, Mont., announced the names of students who made the 2018 fall semester dean's list.

Local students named to the dean’s list are Elly Machado of Buhl, and Kailey Harrison, Haley Meredith and Elisa Zepeda, all of Jerome.

Students are recognized on the dean's list for receiving a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and taking at least 12 graded credits in a semester.

