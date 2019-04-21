HELENA, Mont. — Carroll College in Helena, Mont., announced the names of students who made the 2018 fall semester dean's list.
Local students named to the dean’s list are Elly Machado of Buhl, and Kailey Harrison, Haley Meredith and Elisa Zepeda, all of Jerome.
Students are recognized on the dean's list for receiving a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and taking at least 12 graded credits in a semester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.