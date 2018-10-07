TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is now accepting entries for its junior American citizens creative expression and American history essay contests. Public and private school classrooms, home-schooled students, youth groups and individual students are encouraged to enter. All entries must be postmarked by Dec. 1.
Junior American Citizens contests for poster design, postage stamp design, poetry and short story are open to students in grades 1-12. All entries must be based on the theme “The 50th Anniversary of the Lunar Landing — America’s Great Move Forward in Exploration and Technology.” Entries must meet specific requirements for size or presentation.
For the American history essay contest, the topic for grades 5-8 is “The Women’s Suffrage Campaign.” Essays must be 300-600 words for students in grade 5, or 600-1000 words for students in grades 6-8.
Students in grades 9-12 are invited to enter the Christopher Columbus essay contest, with the theme “Comparing Ship Technology: The Ships Columbus Used Versus the Ships of Today.” Essays must be 800-1200 words.
For more information and complete contest rules, call 208-308-1810 or email twinfallsdar@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.