LINCOLN, Neb. — Dylan Woodbury Stott of Rupert was among graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during the summer commencement ceremony Aug. 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Stott earned a Master of Business Administration from the Office of Graduate Studies.

