Stanford student receives Award of Excellence

TWIN FALLS — Kayler Detmer, Stanford University class of 2020, has received the Stanford Award of Excellence.
The award recognizes the top 10% of the class. Graduating seniors are honored by the Stanford Alumni Association for demonstrating a commitment to the university through involvement, leadership and extraordinary Stanford spirit.
Service of the recipients might include involvement in athletics, clubs, drama and musical productions, fundraising, journalism, public service, religious organizations, residential education, social and political organizations, student government or university committees.
