RUPERT — St. Nicholas Catholic School students recently exceeded a fundraising challenge given to them by Principal Wes Remaley last fall and had a fun reward.
“I challenged the student body to beat last year’s ticket sales to our annual Fall Auction and Gala and if they did, I’d let them tape me to the wall,” he said.
They beat last year’s sales and spent the morning of Feb. 4 taping Remaley to the wall with a variety of duct tape — pink rainbow unicorns, camo, sparkling purple, neon green, kitty, llama, panda bear, neon orange and the plain silver variety. It held him tight until it was time to come down.
You have free articles remaining.
It will be the last time the retiring school principal issues the ticket-sales challenge — not because it isn’t fun but because this marks his final year of a 44-year career in education.
St. Nicholas Catholic School has been in operation in Rupert for 62 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.