Remaley

St. Nicholas Principal Wes Remaley is taped to a wall Feb. 4 after students exceeded a fundraising challenge.

RUPERT — St. Nicholas Catholic School students recently exceeded a fundraising challenge given to them by Principal Wes Remaley last fall and had a fun reward.

“I challenged the student body to beat last year’s ticket sales to our annual Fall Auction and Gala and if they did, I’d let them tape me to the wall,” he said.

They beat last year’s sales and spent the morning of Feb. 4 taping Remaley to the wall with a variety of duct tape — pink rainbow unicorns, camo, sparkling purple, neon green, kitty, llama, panda bear, neon orange and the plain silver variety. It held him tight until it was time to come down.

It will be the last time the retiring school principal issues the ticket-sales challenge — not because it isn’t fun but because this marks his final year of a 44-year career in education.

St. Nicholas Catholic School has been in operation in Rupert for 62 years.

