RUPERT — St. Nicholas Church and School is having its annual Basque Festival on Saturday, March 16 at the Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 South 200 West, Rupert.

An authentic Basque dinner will be served family style. The menu includes roasted leg of lamb, rice, garbanzo beans with chorizos, green salad with Basque dressing, green beans and dessert. Dinner will be served from 6-8:30 p.m. The night activities will include an auction and raffle.

After the auction, Triple Shot will be providing music for dancing. The price is $25.00 per person and $10 for children 12 and under. There will be a $5 cover charge for those who are not having dinner.

