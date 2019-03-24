Try 3 months for $3

St. Nicholas Catholic School students have organized a mime performance that portrays the last week of Jesus’ life. The public is invited to attend. This event is free.

Performance dates

Wednesday, April 3

St. Nicholas Catholic Church, approximately 8:40 a.m.

Wednesday, April 3

Burley Methodist Church

450 E. 27th St., Burley

7:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church

1601 Oakley Ave., Burley

After 9:00 a.m. Mass (approx.. 10:15 a.m.)

Tuesday, April 9

Rupert Methodist Church 12:00 p.m.

Lunch served after

Wednesday, April 10

Grace Community Church

100 Meridian Rd. Rupert, ID

6:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

Trinity Lutheran in Rupert

909 8th St., Rupert

During 10:30 a.m. Service

Friday, April 19 St.

Nicholas Catholic Church 12 p.m.

Stations of the Cross

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments