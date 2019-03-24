St. Nicholas Catholic School students have organized a mime performance that portrays the last week of Jesus’ life. The public is invited to attend. This event is free.
Performance dates
Wednesday, April 3
St. Nicholas Catholic Church, approximately 8:40 a.m.
Wednesday, April 3
Burley Methodist Church
450 E. 27th St., Burley
7:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 7
St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church
1601 Oakley Ave., Burley
After 9:00 a.m. Mass (approx.. 10:15 a.m.)
Tuesday, April 9
Rupert Methodist Church 12:00 p.m.
Lunch served after
Wednesday, April 10
Grace Community Church
100 Meridian Rd. Rupert, ID
6:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 14
Trinity Lutheran in Rupert
909 8th St., Rupert
During 10:30 a.m. Service
Friday, April 19 St.
Nicholas Catholic Church 12 p.m.
Stations of the Cross
