BURLEY — St. Nicholas Catholic School will hold a gala and fall auction on Saturday at the Burley Inn Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

The event will feature a live auction at 8 p.m., along with a silent auction, casino games, appetizers and raffles.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Information: 208-436-6320.

