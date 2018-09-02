Subscribe for 33¢ / day
St. Luke's
Buy Now

St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — St. Luke’s Magic Valley will offer the Complete Health Improvement Program beginning Wednesday — focusing on the wellness of the whole person, integrating:

  • Dietary choices
  • Daily exercise
  • Support systems
  • Stress reduction
  • Preventing and reversing disease

The course will include lab screenings, biometric measures, textbook, workbook, cookbook and exercise book. CHIP will be facilitated over 12 to 18 sessions — 30 to 90 days — in a group environment with discussions and peer support.

Free information sessions will occur:

  • Online — 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday at tlukesonline.org/CHIP
  • St. Luke’s Magic Valley — 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the lower level Oaks Rooms, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls

CHIP classes are held:

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

  • Online — 1:30 to 2 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 17 through Nov. 14 at stlukesonline.org/CHIP
  • St. Luke’s Magic Valley — 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 10 through Nov. 12 in the lower level Oaks Rooms, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls

Costs are:

  • $379 — public
  • $279 — St. Luke’s employees and spouses
  • $79 — employees and spouses with a BMI of 30 or greater who are enrolled in an employee health care plan, based on a $200 benefit for successful completion of the course
  • $79 — St. Luke’s cardiopulmonary rehab patients, past 12 months
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments