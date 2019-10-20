{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — St. Luke's Magic Valley will host a free community seminar, "The Ins and Outs of Idaho's Health Insurance Exchange," from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. It will take place in the lower level Oak Rooms at St. Luke's, 801 Pole Line Road W.

Participants will learn the following:

  • Saving on health insurance through the exchange
  • Health care plans and insurance terminology
  • How to get the most out of your coverage
  • How and when to enroll
  • Patient financial assistance programs

Open enrollment is Nov. 1 through Dec. 16. Plans and prices for 2020 are now available to preview.

Pre-registration is recommended. Call 208-814-0094.

