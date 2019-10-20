TWIN FALLS — St. Luke's Magic Valley will host a free community seminar, "The Ins and Outs of Idaho's Health Insurance Exchange," from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday. It will take place in the lower level Oak Rooms at St. Luke's, 801 Pole Line Road W.
Participants will learn the following:
- Saving on health insurance through the exchange
- Health care plans and insurance terminology
- How to get the most out of your coverage
- How and when to enroll
- Patient financial assistance programs
Open enrollment is Nov. 1 through Dec. 16. Plans and prices for 2020 are now available to preview.
Pre-registration is recommended. Call 208-814-0094.
