TWIN FALLS — Summer is the perfect time to get outdoors.
For participants in the hippotherapy program at Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center in Twin Falls, their time on horseback will be that much more special, thanks to a grant from the Community Health Improvement Fund.
The 2019 St. Luke’s Community Health Improvement grants were announced during a luncheon Wednesday at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.
“CHI has supported us for a number of years with their grants,” said Marni Porath, director of Rising Stars. This year’s grant will reduce the cost of the hippotherapy program for participants.
Those participants have a variety of disabilities and challenges. Nearly three dozen youngsters under 21 years of age spend time on horses during the summer as part of the program, Porath said.
She explained how the experience of being on a horse, along with the motion, helps participants improve their balance and core strength. As for those with difficulty walking, “The motion helps to strength the same muscles they would use when they walk.”
Porath finds inspiration in the possibilities of the hippotherapy program. “Our participants can do things on horseback that they can’t do in a clinical setting,” she said.
While some participants may spend five hours in therapy each week in a clinical setting, the time they are on horseback at Rising Stars helps them focus, concentrate and be more motivated, Porath said.
More than $290,000 in grants was distributed among 32 organizations during Wednesday’s luncheon, enabling various programs to be implemented or continue.
For the Boys and Girls Club of Buhl, the grant will fund a new summer program.
“We will be implementing a nationally tested Boys and Girls Club fitness program called Triple Play,” said Amarae Williams, unit director. The comprehensive health and wellness initiative strives to improve the overall health of club members from age 5 to 18. It will provide equipment and instruction for members to increase daily physical activity, teach good nutrition and help develop healthy relationships.
“St. Luke’s has been a vital piece in our efforts in implementing health and wellness activities throughout our summer program for which we are so thankful,” Williams said.
Organizations could apply for as much as $20,000, said hospital spokeswoman Michelle Bartlome. The grants range from $500 to $15,000.
Magic Valley Regional Medical Center started the Community Health Improvement Fund in 1998. St. Luke’s Magic Valley, in agreement with Twin Falls County, committed to continue the program in 2006. Since then, more than $3.1 million in grants have been awarded to a wide variety of nonprofits.
Other 2019 grant recipients are:
- Ageless Senior Center, Kimberly
- Because Kids Grieve, Twin Falls
- Boys & Girls Club of Magic Valley, Twin Falls
- CSI Head Start/Early Head Start, Twin Falls
- Family Health Services, Twin Falls
- Gooding Senior Center
- Gooding Volunteer Group
- Helping Hearts and Hands, Gooding
- Hospice Visions Inc, Twin Falls
- Idaho Food Bank
- Interlink Volunteer Caregivers Inc, Twin Falls
- Jerome Food Ministry
- Jerome Recreation District
- Jerome Senior Center
- Jubilee House Ministries, Twin Falls
- Living Independence Network Corporation, LINC, Twin Falls
- Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services, Twin Falls
- Magic Valley YMCA, Twin Falls
- Minidoka Senior Center
- Mustard Seed Ministries Inc, Twin Falls
- Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Twin Falls
- South Central Public Health District (WIC), Twin Falls
- Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley, Twin Falls
- The Salvation Army, Twin Falls
- Twin Falls County Safe House/Youth Group Home
- Twin Falls County Treatment and Recovery Clinic
- Twin Falls Senior Center
- Voices Against Violence, Twin Falls
- Wellness Tree Community Clinic, Twin Falls
- West End Senior Center, Buhl
