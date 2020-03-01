St. Luke’s Foundation receives donation from Western Waste Services

TWIN FALLS — Western Waste Services recently presented St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation with a check for $6,450 in conjunction with the Power-In-Pink campaign.

The Power-In-Pink campaign is a continuous campaign throughout the Magic Valley, and checks will be presented annually to St. Luke’s in Twin Falls and North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

Western Waste Services customers can join the community in painting the Magic Valley pink, #TrashCancer by exchanging their 95 gallon cart for the Power-In-Pink carts. All of the $50 exchange fee is donated to one of two local funds — St. Luke’s Mobile Mammography Unit and for North Canyon Medical Center’s quest for the new Genius 3D Mammography SmartCurve System. The annual renewal fee for the carts is $25 and is also donated to the hospital programs.

“The funds raised will help to increase breast cancer screenings for community members who lack transportation, have disabilities, do not have insurance, or do not have the ability to pay,” Saniesa Bartlome, a sales executive for Western Waste Services, said in a statement.