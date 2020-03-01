St. Luke’s Foundation receives donation from Western Waste Services

TWIN FALLS — Western Waste Services recently presented St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation with a check for $6,450 in conjunction with the Power-In-Pink campaign.
The Power-In-Pink campaign is a continuous campaign throughout the Magic Valley, and checks will be presented annually to St. Luke’s in Twin Falls and North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.
Western Waste Services customers can join the community in painting the Magic Valley pink, #TrashCancer by exchanging their 95 gallon cart for the Power-In-Pink carts. All of the $50 exchange fee is donated to one of two local funds — St. Luke’s Mobile Mammography Unit and for North Canyon Medical Center’s quest for the new Genius 3D Mammography SmartCurve System. The annual renewal fee for the carts is $25 and is also donated to the hospital programs.
“The funds raised will help to increase breast cancer screenings for community members who lack transportation, have disabilities, do not have insurance, or do not have the ability to pay,” Saniesa Bartlome, a sales executive for Western Waste Services, said in a statement.
Brent Evans, major gifts and planned giving officer with St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation, wrote in a statement, “Early detection of breast cancer, before it has spread, is easier to treat and survival rates are significantly higher.”
Western Waste Services General Manager Darrick Cooke said in a statement, “Magic Valley residents can show their support for breast cancer awareness, and all cancers, right at the end of their driveway. This program will continue all year, not just in October which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer happens all year round.”
Information: 208-734-6969.