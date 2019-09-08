{{featured_button_text}}
St. Luke's Magic Valley Blood Drive

Donate blood on Thursday.

 COURTESY OF ST. LUKE'S MAGIC VALLEY

TWIN FALLS — The St. Luke’s Magic Valley Blood Drive will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in Oak Rooms 1, 5 and 6 at the hospital, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls.

To make an appointment, do the following:

  • Go to redcrossblood.org.
  • Go to the Find a Drive button and enter the sponsor code MVR.
  • To save time, complete your Rapid Pass on the website.

The day of the drive, take you driver’s license or donor card.

The following are blood donation eligibility requirements:

  • Be in good general health and feeling well on donation day.
  • Be at least 17 years old.
  • Weigh at least 110 pounds.
  • Donate whole blood every eight weeks or Power Red every 16 weeks.

