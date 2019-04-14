CANTON, N.Y. — Christian L. Hovey of Hailey and Ella L. Pepin of Ketchum have been selected for academic achievement on the dean's list during the fall 2018 semester at St. Lawrence University.
Hovey, a member of the class of 2022, attended Wood River High School.
Pepin, a member of the class of 2021, attended The Community School.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution in Canton, N.Y.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.