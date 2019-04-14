{{featured_button_text}}

CANTON, N.Y. — Christian L. Hovey of Hailey and Ella L. Pepin of Ketchum have been selected for academic achievement on the dean's list during the fall 2018 semester at St. Lawrence University.

Hovey, a member of the class of 2022, attended Wood River High School.

Pepin, a member of the class of 2021, attended The Community School.

To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution in Canton, N.Y.

