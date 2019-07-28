{{featured_button_text}}

CANTON, N.Y. — Three Blaine County students have been selected for inclusion on the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2019 semester at St. Lawrence University.

Christian L. Hovey of Hailey is a member of the class of 2022 and is majoring in English and history. Hovey attended Wood River High School.

Sophie O. Nasvik of Hailey is a member of the class of 2022. Nasvik attended Proctor Academy.

Ella L. Pepin of Ketchum is a member of the class of 2021 and is majoring in economics. Pepin attended The Community School.

To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution in Canton, New York.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments