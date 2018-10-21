TWIN FALLS – The First Federal Foundation is accepting grant applications.
The mission of the charitable foundation is to serve the needs of its communities by actively seeking community development opportunities to support educational, civic, health, human services, social and cultural organizations that address these objectives.
Applications are due Nov. 2 and can be found at www.bankfirstfed.com.
For more information and to access the applications, visit https://www.bankfirstfed.com/about/charitable-foundation or Facebook at “BankFirstFed”
Grant or contribution requests should be submitted to: First Federal Foundation, c/o First Federal Bank, Attn: Ashley Frodin, P.O. Box 249, Twin Falls, ID 83303-0249.
