SPOKANE, Wash. — Alan Ambriz of Heyburn was named to the fall 2018 honor roll at Spokane Falls Community College. More than 1,900 students were recognized on the honor roll list.

Community Colleges of Spokane includes Spokane Community College, Spokane Falls Community College and six rural education sites in northeastern Washington.

