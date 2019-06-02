{{featured_button_text}}

SPOKANE, Wash. — Alan Ambriz of Heyburn has been named to the Spokane Falls Community College winter 2019 honor roll. More than 1,800 students have been recognized on the winter quarter honor roll.

The college has campuses in west Spokane, Fairchild Air Force Base and Pullman, Washington.

