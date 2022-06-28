 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Splashing away the summer heat

With temperatures reaching the high 90s many families searched for ways to cool off in the summer sun. Many found relief Tuesday at the splash pad at Idaho Central Credit Union Park in Jerome.

Temperatures hit 96 degrees on Tuesday and are expected to stay in the high 80s and 90s throughout this week and the next.

