Splashing away the summer heat

Koda Glosser, 9, laughs as he tries to dodge a cup of water thrown by Elara Garey, 9, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the splash pad at Idaho Central Credit Union Park in Jerome. Temperatures hit 96 degrees on Tuesday and are expected to stay in the high 80s and 90s throughout this week and next.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Autumn Castillo, 4, emerges from underneath a fountain Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the splash pad at Idaho Central Credit Union Park in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Kieran Garey, 5, runs around the mushroom fountain as she splashes in the cool water Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the splash pad at Idaho Central Credit Union Park in Jerome. With temperatures reaching the high 90s, many families searched for ways to cool off in the summer sun.
