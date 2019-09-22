A speech contest will be held for students in grades 9-12 who attend schools in Cassia and Minidoka counties:
Theme: "Life in the Soil - Dig Deeper"
Date: Thursday, October 3, 2019
Location: USDA office 1361 East 16th street, Burley
Time: 6:30 pm
Speech is to be 3-5 minutes in length and researched and written by the student. Money prizes will be awarded. See details on our website at www.minicassiaswcd.com (click on the educational programs tab and then the poster and speech contest tab). Or, call 208-572-3369 or 208-436-4202.
