TWIN FALLS – The College of Southern Idaho Communication Department has announced the winners of its second semi-annual Speakers' Showcase May 2.

Communication instructors nominated students for exceptional speeches presented in Communication 101 classes. Once the students were nominated, communication faculty chose the top five students to perform their speeches in front of a live audience.

The winners included:

  • 1st place — Allie Boesiger
  • 2nd place — Cristy Miller
  • 3rd place — Matt McClimans

The CSI Foundation generously donated CSI Bookstore gift certificates to all three winners: Boesiger — $150, Miller — $100 and McClimans — $75.

The other two students were also acknowledged for their stellar speaking skills: Nathan Gardner and Tati Martinez. Congratulations to these five fine students.

