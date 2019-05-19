TWIN FALLS – The College of Southern Idaho Communication Department has announced the winners of its second semi-annual Speakers' Showcase May 2.
Communication instructors nominated students for exceptional speeches presented in Communication 101 classes. Once the students were nominated, communication faculty chose the top five students to perform their speeches in front of a live audience.
The winners included:
- 1st place — Allie Boesiger
- 2nd place — Cristy Miller
- 3rd place — Matt McClimans
The CSI Foundation generously donated CSI Bookstore gift certificates to all three winners: Boesiger — $150, Miller — $100 and McClimans — $75.
The other two students were also acknowledged for their stellar speaking skills: Nathan Gardner and Tati Martinez. Congratulations to these five fine students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.