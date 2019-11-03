JEROME — SPC Adriel Apter, son of Jim and Diane Meeks of Jerome, has graduated from the Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Training Center. He earned three of three battalion awards:
- Distinguished Honor Graduate Award is given to the trainee who possesses a variety of Army knowledge and exhibits outstanding character, physical fitness, military bearing — selected by a board of cadre for his performance and as the best soldier of the cycle.
High Physical Training Award is given to the soldier(s) that achieve the highest score on the Army physical fitness test during basic combat training.
- Private George Watson Award is given to the soldier who best displays the Army value of selfless service during basic combat training.
Apter’s commanding officer stated that it is seldom that one individual is the recipient of all three awards and that he is outstanding.
Apter is now at Fort Rucker, Alabama, at warrant officer aviation training before beginning helicopter pilot training. He is a 2007 graduate of Valley High School and a 2012 graduate of Boise State University. Apter and wife Leanne have two children — Tessa and Julian.
