Sparklight opens additional Wi-Fi hotspots for MV residents

TWIN FALLS— Sparklight has opened Wi-Fi hotspots in Twin Falls, Gooding and Jerome for public use during the coronavirus crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected to the things that matter most during these unprecedented times of social distancing – whether that means video calls with family, working from home, schoolwork, grocery deliveries, telemedicine or entertainment.
Sparklight’s -Fi hotspots can be accessed in the parking lots of the following locations:
• Sparklight office, 261 Eastland Drive in Twin Falls
• Canyon Ridge High School, 300 North College Road West in Twin Falls
• South Park, accessible from the parking lot at Swenson's Grocery Store, 991 Washington Street South in Twin Falls
• Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind, 1450 Main St. in Gooding
• Jerome City Park, 300 East Main St. (accessible from the south side of Main Street) in Jerome
Additionally, Sparklight announced on March 12 that it was discontinuing data overage fees, waiving late charges and suspending disconnection of internet services for residential and business customers who are unable to pay their bill due to disruptions caused by the pandemic through May 12, 2020.
The internet service provider has also donated $150,000 to the Meals on Wheels America COVID-19 Response Fund and $150,000 to local food banks in the markets they serve in an effort to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts across its 21-state footprint, including a donation to the South Central Community Partnership in Twin Falls.
“We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), so we want to do our part to help,” said Julie Laulis, president and CEO. “We understand that our customers rely on their internet service to stay connected to family, work, school and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time.”
Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information.
