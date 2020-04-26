Sparklight opens additional Wi-Fi hotspots for MV residents

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS— Sparklight has opened Wi-Fi hotspots in Twin Falls, Gooding and Jerome for public use during the coronavirus crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected to the things that matter most during these unprecedented times of social distancing – whether that means video calls with family, working from home, schoolwork, grocery deliveries, telemedicine or entertainment.

Sparklight’s -Fi hotspots can be accessed in the parking lots of the following locations:

• Sparklight office, 261 Eastland Drive in Twin Falls

• Canyon Ridge High School, 300 North College Road West in Twin Falls

• South Park, accessible from the parking lot at Swenson's Grocery Store, 991 Washington Street South in Twin Falls

• Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind, 1450 Main St. in Gooding

• Jerome City Park, 300 East Main St. (accessible from the south side of Main Street) in Jerome

Additionally, Sparklight announced on March 12 that it was discontinuing data overage fees, waiving late charges and suspending disconnection of internet services for residential and business customers who are unable to pay their bill due to disruptions caused by the pandemic through May 12, 2020.