South Central Community Action Partnership ​receives donation in support of Empty Bowls event

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho’s ceramics instructor and artist-in-residence Mayumi Makino Kiefer recently presented a check for $1,386 to South Central Community Action Partnership for support of the Empty Bowls event. Many businesses, organizations, Canyon Ridge High School, Magic Valley High School and CSI Art Club students who made bowls for the event all pitched in to assist SCCAP towards helping low-income families in the Magic Valley. Much of that effort was made to assist the Community Action Partnership’s efforts to alleviate hunger, provide housing and help people build strong foundations of self-sufficiency.