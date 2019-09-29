Soroptimist of Mini-Cassia is seeking applications for a $1,000 cash award.
The Soroptimist Live Your Dream Awards program (formerly the Women's Opportunity Awards) has been helping women around the world since 1972. This program provides cash grants to women who are working to better their lives through additional schooling and skills training.
You are eligible to apply if you are:
- A women with primary financial responsibility for yourself and your dependents
- Attending an undergraduate degree program or a vocational skills training program.
- Have financial need
For information about applying, contact Sandra at 208-650-1839.
