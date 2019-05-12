International Soroptimist of Mini-Cassia is assisting a local law enforcement agency in its fight against sex trafficking and online abuse of children by donating a Lorex surveillance system to the Rupert Police Department investigations division. One of its members saw a posting on Facebook and invited Rupert Police Detective Sam Kuoha to speak at its meeting on March 20 in Burley about sex trafficking and online abuse occurring in the Mini-Cassia area.
After Detective Kuoha’s presentation, members wanted information on how they could help. Detective Kuoha explained that being from a small rural agency has its disadvantages in the way of funding and equipment. Along with computer programs and software needed to gather evidence, the equipment is often expensive. One of the needed equipment was a surveillance system that could be used for operations. A system that is easily and quickly set up, records and be viewed from a distance.
One of our goals in Soroptimist of Mini-Cassia is to assist with issues involving women and this is an area we wanted to assist in with the purchase of the surveillance equipment. Detective Kuoha did some price checking and systems available for their needs.
Soroptimist of Mini-Cassia purchased a Lorex system, which will provide both stationary and mobile applications and also meet the required needs of the Rupert Police Department.
Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization working to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. In our community Soroptimist of Mini-Cassia awards cash grants to local high school senior girls and to women who are the heads of household, who are continuing their education. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer, please check us out on Facebook at Soroptimist of Mini-Cassia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.