Somebody needs you

Volunteers — St. Luke’s Home Health and Hospice is looking for new volunteers to join its team to share compassion and increase the quality of life for patients and their families. This program is designed to offer companionship and socialization to patients as well as respite and support for the caregivers. Information: Marie Sharp, 208-814-7603 or sharpm@slhs.org.

Volunteers — Encompass Hospice’s work can be supported by volunteers in many ways. Patients need compassionate volunteers to provide companionship, caregiver respite, light housekeeping, shopping or yard work. Veterans are needed to make a connection of shared experiences that only a Veteran to Veteran can share. Information: Cindy, 208-733-8600 or ckeithley@ehhi.com.

Volunteers — CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) is in need of volunteers for children in foster care in the community. Volunteers commit to 8-10 hours per month, stay with the child for the duration of the case and is the voice of the child in court proceedings. Background checks and extensive training provided. Information: 208-735-1177.