Volunteers — Hospice Visions Inc. is looking for volunteers to spend an hour or two a week visiting and sharing time with patients and their families. Volunteers are also needed to help with crafts and activities with patients at assisted living centers. Hospice Visions is also looking for men and women to serve as Veteran-to-Veteran volunteers for veteran patients. All ages of veterans from all branches of service are welcome to join the volunteer forces as part of the “We Honor Veterans” program. Information: Nora Wells, volunteer coordinator at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121 or nwells@hospicevisions.org.
Volunteers — Idaho Home Health and Hospice is looking for volunteers who are willing to donate their time, to bring compassion, support and dignity to loving patients and their families. Volunteers can choose to read, sit with patients or write letters and help with a patient’s legacy. Volunteers can assist with crafts, office tasks and support community events. Volunteers can provide bereavement and help to appreciate and celebrate veterans. Information: Diana Lerh, 208-734-4061 or Diana.Lerh@LHCgroup.com.
Volunteers — The donation of your time will have an impact on the life of one of the clients served by Interlink Volunteer Caregivers that live in the area. As a volunteer, you choose how much time to share. The biggest need for volunteers is with Transportation Services for medical appointments, treatments and pharmacy pick up. IVC reimburses mileage monthly. Information: interlinkidaho@gmail.com or 208-733-6333.
Volunteers — St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center is in need of volunteers for a variety of positions from shuttle drivers to gift shop volunteers. Volunteers will have opportunities to meet new people and learn new experiences and challenges. The medical center is looking for friendly individuals with an interest in voluntary services offered to patients, visitors, employees and guests. Information: Kim Patterson, 208-814-0861 or kimpa@slhs.org, or visit the Volunteer Services Office on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. Applications are available at the Front Information Desk at the hospital.
Volunteers — Light of Hope, formerly Safe Harbor, is a nonprofit run by volunteers in helping those in need in the Magic Valley. Hot homemade meals are served at 6 p.m. Thursdays. Light of Hope is in need of nonperishable food items. Food boxes are handed out and donations are received from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the center, 213 Fifth Ave. W., Twin Falls. To volunteer: Zandra, 208-735-8787.
Volunteers — Pomerelle Place Senior Living in Burley is looking for volunteers to play bingo, games and cards with the residents and complete crafts. Information: Carla Thompson, 208-677-8212.
Volunteers — The Twin Falls County Historical Society is seeking volunteers for various programs and general support. Volunteers are needed to clean or work on docent projects and fundraising. No minimum amount of hours, commitment is flexible. Fill out an application at the Twin Falls County Historical Museum (Union School at Curry), 21337 U.S 30, open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: 208-736-4675.
Volunteers — The Jerome County Historical Society is looking for volunteers to help at the Depot Museum, 212 E. First St., Jerome, and also to help with clean-up at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, 520 S. 450 E., Jerome, near the U.S. 93 and Interstate 84 junction. The Depot Museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays. Information: 208-324-5641.
Volunteers — The Twin Falls Senior Center’s Crazy Quilters ladies group is looking for volunteers to put finishing touches on quilts. The group meets from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. All quilt-project proceeds are donated to the senior center. Information: 208-734-5084.
