Drivers — The Twin Falls Senior Center needs drivers to deliver meals to homebound seniors in Twin Falls Monday through Friday. The routes take an hour or less to complete. Commitment is based on your availability. Volunteers must be 18 years of age with their own car, and have proof of liability insurance and a background check. Drivers receive 54.5 cents a mile fuel reimbursement. Information: 208-734-5084.
Volunteers — The Twin Falls Senior Center is looking for volunteers to teach computer classes, which are four sessions with one-hour classroom instruction. The volunteers would help seniors with Facebook, iPad, smartphones, and computer classes with beginning Word and Excel. Information: 208-734-5084.
Volunteers — The West End Senior Center in Buhl is looking for full-time volunteers to deliver home-delivered meals on Mondays. The volunteers will leave the center at 11 a.m. and meal deliveries will take about one hour. The center is also looking for an individual to volunteer in the thrift store from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and must be able to lift up to 50 pounds. Thrift store proceeds help to fund the home-delivered meal program. Information: 208-543-4577.
Volunteers — The Burley Senior Junction, 2421 Overland Ave., delivers meals every week to the elderly and homebound in the community as part of the Meals on Wheels program. The senior center is in need of volunteers to help with cooking, dishwashing, prep work and cleanup for a few hours each day. Information: Kay King, 1-208-878-8646, or Forrest Stephens, 1-208-431-3526.
Volunteers — Pomerelle Place Senior Living in Burley is looking for volunteers to play bingo, games and cards with the residents and complete crafts. Information: Carla Thompson, 208-677-8212.
Drivers — The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteer drivers for its Road to Recovery program. Volunteers are needed to drive cancer patients to and from medical treatment facilities, especially for appointments in Twin Falls. The Cancer Society trains volunteer drivers and schedules rides for patients for free. Drivers must have a current and valid driver’s license, a good driving record, a reliable car, and proof of car insurance. Volunteer drivers donate their time and the use of their vehicles. The program is flexible for volunteers to provide as many rides as they want. Information: 1-800-227-2345.
Volunteers — Idaho Home Health and Hospice needs volunteers who will bring compassion, support and dignity to those facing a serious, life-limiting illness and their families. Volunteers can choose between offering respite to family caregivers or provide support with administrative tasks. Information: Heidi Walker, 208-734-4064 or Heidi.Walker@LHCgroup.com.
Volunteers — Horizon Home Health and Hospice is looking for volunteers to join their team to provide quality compassionate care to patients through the following activities: companionship, socialization, respite, and support for patients and families. Information: Cynthia Nixon, 208-800-8085 or cnixon@horizonhh.com.
Volunteers — Encompass Hospice’s work can be supported by volunteers in many ways. Patients need compassionate volunteers to provide companionship, caregiver respite, light housekeeping, shopping or yardwork. Veterans are needed to make a connection of shared experiences that only a Veteran to Veteran can share. Information: Cindy, 208-733-8600 or ckeithley@ehhi.com.
Volunteers — St. Luke’s Home Health and Hospice is looking for new volunteers to join its team to share compassion and increase the quality of life for patients and their families. This program is designed to offer companionship and socialization to patients as well as respite and support for the caregivers. Information: Marie Sharp, 208-814-7603 or sharpm@slhs.org.
Volunteers — St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center is in need of volunteers for a variety of positions from shuttle drivers to gift shop volunteers and more. Volunteers will have opportunities to meet new people and learn new experiences and challenges. The medical center is looking for pleasant and friendly individuals with an interest in voluntary services offered to patients, visitors, employees and guests. Information: Kim Patterson, 208-814-0861 or kimpa@slhs.org, or visit the Volunteer Services Office on the lower level; St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. Applications are available at the Front Information Desk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.