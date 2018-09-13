Drivers — The Twin Falls Senior Center needs drivers to deliver meals to homebound seniors in Twin Falls Monday through Friday. The routes take an hour or less to complete. Commitment is based on your availability. Volunteers must be 18 years of age with their own car, and have proof of liability insurance and a background check. Drivers receive 54.5 cents a mile fuel reimbursement. Information: 208-734-5084.
Volunteers — Light of Hope, formerly Safe Harbor, is a nonprofit organization run by volunteers in helping those in need in the Magic Valley. Hot homemade meals are served at 6 p.m. Thursdays. Light of Hope is in need of nonperishable food items. Food boxes are handed out and donations are received from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the center, 213 Fifth Ave. W., Twin Falls. To volunteer: Zandra, 208-735-8787.
Drivers — The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteer drivers for its Road to Recovery program. Volunteers are needed to drive cancer patients to and from medical treatment facilities, especially for appointments in Twin Falls. The Cancer Society trains volunteer drivers and schedules rides for patients for free. Drivers must have a current and valid driver’s license, a good driving record, a reliable car, and proof of car insurance. Volunteer drivers donate their time and the use of their vehicles. The program is flexible for volunteers to provide as many rides as they want. Information: 1-800-227-2345.
Volunteers — Community volunteers are needed to become CASA volunteer advocates to represent the best interest of abused children during the court process. Volunteer candidates must pass a background check and receive training and continued support as they speak up and make the difference in the lives of abused children. The program covers all eight counties in south-central Idaho. Information: Tahna Barton, 208-735-1177.
Drivers – The Mini-Cassia Disabled American Veterans Chapter is looking for volunteers to drive the DAV van to take veterans to medical appointments in Twin Falls and Boise. Volunteers do not have to be veterans to drive. Volunteers are required to have a driver’s license, proof of insurance, a background check, and pass a physical. Information: Veterans Service Office, 208-678-3599.
Volunteers — St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center is in need of volunteers for a variety of positions from shuttle drivers to gift shop volunteers and more. Volunteers will have opportunities to meet new people and learn new experiences and challenges. The medical center is looking for friendly individuals with an interest in voluntary services offered to patients, visitors, employees and guests. Information: Kim Patterson, 208-814-0861 or kimpa@slhs.org, or visit the Volunteer Services Office on the lower level; St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. Applications are available at the Front Information Desk.
Volunteers — The Twin Falls Senior Center is looking for volunteers to teach computer classes. The volunteers would help seniors with Facebook, iPad, smartphones, and computer classes with beginning Word and Excel. Information: 208-734-5084.
Volunteers — The Twin Falls County Historical Society is seeking volunteers for various programs and general support. Volunteers are needed to clean or work on docent projects and fundraising. No minimum amount of hours, commitment is flexible. Fill out an application at the Twin Falls County Historical Museum (Union School at Curry), 21337 U.S 30, open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: 208-736-4675.
Volunteers — The Jerome County Historical Society is looking for volunteers to help at the Depot Museum and to give tours and help with clean-up at IFARM. The museum is open for summer hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Information: 208-324-5641.
Volunteers — Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley and the ReStore are seeking adult volunteers. Opportunities are available at the ReStore for volunteers to provide general customer service, receiving, coordinate volunteers, fixing items to be sold in the store, drivers needed to pick up donations, and more. Enjoy an hour or spend the day helping. Information: 208-735-1233 or ReStore or the Habitat office, 669 Eastland Drive S., Twin Falls.
