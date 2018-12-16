Volunteers — Hospice Visions Inc. is looking for volunteers to spend an hour or two a week visiting and sharing time with patients and their families. Volunteers are also needed to help with crafts and activities with patients at assisted living centers. Information: Nora Wells, volunteer coordinator at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121 or nwells@hospicevisions.org.
Volunteers — Hospice Visions Inc. is looking for men and women to serve as Veteran-to-Veteran volunteers for veteran patients. All ages of veterans from all branches of service are welcome to join Hospice Visions’ volunteer forces as part of the “We Honor Veterans” program. Information: Nora Wells, 208-735-0121 or nwells@hospicevisions.org.
Drivers — The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteer drivers for its Road to Recovery program. Volunteers are needed to drive cancer patients to and from medical treatment facilities, especially for appointments in Twin Falls. The Cancer Society trains volunteer drivers and schedules rides for patients for free. Drivers must have a current and valid driver’s license, a good driving record, a reliable car, and proof of car insurance. Volunteer drivers donate their time and the use of their vehicles. The program is flexible for volunteers to provide as many rides as they want. Information: 1-800-227-2345.
Volunteers — Light of Hope, formerly Safe Harbor, is a nonprofit run by volunteers in helping those in need in the Magic Valley. Hot homemade meals are served at 6 p.m. Thursdays. Light of Hope is in need of nonperishable food items. Food boxes are handed out and donations are received from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the center, 213 Fifth Ave. W., Twin Falls. To volunteer: Zandra, 208-735-8787.
Volunteers — CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) is in need of volunteers for children in foster care in the community. Volunteers commit to 8-10 hours per month, stay with the child for the duration of the case and is the voice of the child in court proceedings. Background checks and extensive training are provided. Information: 208-735-1177.
Volunteers — Pomerelle Place Senior Living in Burley is looking for volunteers to play bingo, games and cards with the residents and complete crafts. Information: Carla Thompson, 208-677-8212.
Drivers — The Mini-Cassia Disabled American Veterans Chapter is looking for volunteers to drive the DAV van to take veterans to medical appointments in Twin Falls and Boise. Volunteers do not have to be veterans to drive. Volunteers are required to have a driver’s license, proof of insurance, a background check, and pass a physical. Information: Veterans Service Office, 208-678-3599.
Volunteers — St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center is in need of volunteers for a variety of positions from shuttle drivers to gift shop volunteers. Volunteers will have opportunities to meet new people and learn new experiences and challenges. The medical center is looking for friendly individuals with an interest in voluntary services offered to patients, visitors, employees and guests. Information: Kim Patterson, 208-814-0861 or kimpa@slhs.org, or visit the Volunteer Services Office on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. Applications are available at the Front Information Desk at the hospital.
Volunteers — The Twin Falls County Historical Society is seeking volunteers for various programs and general support. Volunteers are needed to clean or work on docent projects and fundraising. No minimum amount of hours, commitment is flexible. Fill out an application at the Twin Falls County Historical Museum (Union School at Curry), 21337 U.S 30, open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: 208-736-4675.
Volunteers — The Twin Falls Senior Center’s Crazy Quilters ladies group is looking for volunteers to put finishing touches on quilts. The group meets from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. All quilt-project proceeds are donated to the senior center. Information: 208-734-5084.
Volunteers — Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley and the ReStore are seeking adult volunteers. Opportunities are available at the ReStore for volunteers to provide general customer service and drivers are needed to pick up donations. Enjoy an hour or spend the day helping. Information: 208-735-1233 or ReStore or the Habitat office, 669 Eastland Drive S., Twin Falls.
