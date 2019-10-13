Drivers — The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteer drivers for its Road to Recovery program. Volunteers are needed to drive cancer patients to and from medical treatment facilities, especially for appointments in Twin Falls. The Cancer Society trains volunteer drivers and schedules rides for patients for free. Drivers must have a current and valid driver’s license, a good driving record, a reliable car, and proof of car insurance. Volunteer drivers donate their time and the use of their vehicles. The program is flexible for volunteers to provide as many rides as they want. Information: 1-800-227-2345.
Volunteers — Encompass Hospice’s work can be supported by volunteers in many ways. Patients need compassionate volunteers to provide companionship, caregiver respite, light housekeeping, shopping or yard work. Veterans are needed to make a connection of shared experiences that only a Veteran to Veteran can share. Information: Cindy, 208-733-8600 or ckeithley@ehhi.com.
Volunteers — St. Luke’s Home Health and Hospice is looking for new volunteers to join its team to share compassion and increase the quality of life for patients and their families. This program is designed to offer companionship and socialization to patients as well as respite and support for the caregivers. Information: Marie Sharp, 208-814-7603 or sharpm@slhs.org.
Volunteers — St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center has several volunteer positions with opportunities to serve others and meet new people. Some of the new programs are hand massage and safety volunteer. Volunteers may get to congratulate someone on the birth of a new baby; smile and take someone’s mind off their problems; and offer a kind word, give a hug, or listen to someone who needs to talk. Information: Kim Patterson, 208-814-0861.
Volunteers — The Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., needs drivers to deliver meals to homebound seniors in Twin Falls, Monday through Friday. The routes take an hour or less to complete. Volunteers must be 18 and older with their own car, have proof of liability insurance, and complete a background check. Drivers receive 58 cents-per-mile fuel reimbursement. The senior center also needs dining room attendants from 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to help with dining room set-up, beverage service, clearing tables and general cleanup. Information: 208-734-5084.
Volunteers — The Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln St., is in need of volunteers to help at the center, especially at lunchtime from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Information: 208-324-5642.
You have free articles remaining.
Volunteers — The West End Senior Center, 1010 Main St., Buhl, is looking for full-time volunteers to deliver home-delivered meals on Mondays. Drivers leave the center at 11 a.m. and meal deliveries take about one hour. Information: 208-543-4577.
Volunteers — The Ageless Senior Center, 310 Main St. N., Kimberly, is in need of volunteers to deliver meals and to help in the dining room along with other assistance. Information: 208-944-9617, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Volunteers — The Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave., Burley, is looking for volunteers to support the Meals on Wheels program. Volunteers are needed to deliver meals to homebound seniors and also to assist in the kitchen and office for three to five hours a day and from one to five days a week. Information: 208-878-8646 or 208-431-3526.
Volunteers — CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) is in need of volunteers for children in foster care in the community. Volunteers commit to 8-10 hours per month, stay with the child for the duration of the case and is the voice of the child in court proceedings. Background checks and extensive training provided. Information: 208-735-1177.
Volunteers — Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley and the ReStore are seeking adult volunteers. Opportunities are available at the ReStore for volunteers to provide general customer service and drivers are needed to pick up donations. Enjoy an hour or a day helping. Information: 208-735-1233 or ReStore or the Habitat office, 669 Eastland Drive S., Twin Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.