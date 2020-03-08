Somebody needs you

Volunteers — The College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging is seeking caring volunteers for the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program to advocate for residents of nursing homes and assisted livings in the Magic Valley area. Information: Marilyn Shiroma, 208-933-2397.
Volunteers — Horizon Home Health and Hospice is looking for volunteers to join their team to provide quality compassionate care to patients through the following activities: companionship, socialization, respite, and support for patients and families. Information: Shannon Jensen, 208-233-2279 or shannon.jensen@horizonhh.com.
Volunteers — Hospice Visions Inc. is looking for volunteers to help people make the most of every day — visiting, reading, card playing, singing, loving, caring, crafting and more. Information: Nora Wells at 208-735-0121.
Volunteers — Veterans are needed to serve as Veteran-to-Veteran volunteers for other veterans receiving care from Hospice Visions Inc. Veterans share a brotherhood. To help those who’ve served, call Nora Wells at Hospice Visions at 208-735-0121.
Volunteers — Idaho Home Health and Hospice is looking for volunteers who are willing to donate their time, to bring compassion, support and dignity to loving patients and their families. Volunteers can choose to read, sit with patients or write letters and help with a patient’s legacy. Volunteers can assist with crafts, office tasks and support community events. Volunteers can provide bereavement and help to appreciate and celebrate veterans. Information: Diana Lerh, 208-734-4061 or Diana.Lerh@LHCgroup.com.
Volunteers — Interlink Volunteer Caregivers has a need for a volunteer in the Buhl area specifically to drive community members to multiple weekly appointments. The donation of your time will have a huge impact on someone’s life. Beyond the personal reward that comes with service, IVC will reimburse mileage monthly. Information: 208-733-6333 or interlinkidaho@gmail.com.
Volunteers — Pomerelle Place Senior Living in Burley is looking for volunteers to play bingo, games and cards with the residents and complete crafts. Information: Carla Thompson, 208-677-8212.
Drivers — The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteer drivers for its Road to Recovery program. Volunteers are needed to drive cancer patients to and from medical treatment facilities, especially for appointments in Twin Falls. The Cancer Society trains volunteer drivers and schedules rides for patients for free. Drivers must have a current and valid driver’s license, a good driving record, a reliable car, and proof of car insurance. Volunteer drivers donate their time and the use of their vehicles. The program is flexible for volunteers to provide as many rides as they want. Information: 1-800-227-2345 or cancer.org/drive.