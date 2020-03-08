Somebody needs you

Volunteers — The College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging is seeking caring volunteers for the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program to advocate for residents of nursing homes and assisted livings in the Magic Valley area. Information: Marilyn Shiroma, 208-933-2397.

Volunteers — Horizon Home Health and Hospice is looking for volunteers to join their team to provide quality compassionate care to patients through the following activities: companionship, socialization, respite, and support for patients and families. Information: Shannon Jensen, 208-233-2279 or shannon.jensen@horizonhh.com.

Volunteers — Hospice Visions Inc. is looking for volunteers to help people make the most of every day — visiting, reading, card playing, singing, loving, caring, crafting and more. Information: Nora Wells at 208-735-0121.

Volunteers — Veterans are needed to serve as Veteran-to-Veteran volunteers for other veterans receiving care from Hospice Visions Inc. Veterans share a brotherhood. To help those who’ve served, call Nora Wells at Hospice Visions at 208-735-0121.