Volunteer — The South Central Community Action Partnership is looking for a volunteer willing to donate time to pick up donated food products from local businesses in Twin Falls. SCCAP has six businesses that donate food products to the food pantry each week. The food is distributed to low-income families in need. The pick-up dates are Monday through Thursday with an average of 1½ hours per day. The volunteer must have a vehicle with a valid driver’s license and auto insurance. Mileage will be paid at .455 cents per mile. SCCAP will provide training on picking up food and logging the donated items into the food pantry. Information: Sharon Garvey at 208-733-9351 or sharon@sccap-id.org.
Volunteers — Idaho Home Health and Hospice is looking for volunteers who are willing to donate their time, to bring compassion, support and dignity to loving patients and their families. Volunteers can choose to read, sit with patients or write letters and help with a patient’s legacy. Volunteers can assist with crafts, office tasks and support community events. Volunteers can provide bereavement and help to appreciate and celebrate veterans. Information: Diana Lerh, 208-734-4061 or Diana.Lerh@LHCgroup.com.
Volunteers — Horizon Home Health and Hospice is looking for volunteers to join their team to provide quality compassionate care to patients through the following activities: companionship, socialization, respite, and support for patients and families. Information: Shannon Jensen, 208-233-2279 or shannon.jensen@horizonhh.com.
Volunteers — The College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging is seeking caring volunteers for the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program to advocate for residents of nursing homes and assisted livings in the Magic Valley area. Information: Amanda Scott, 208-933-2396.
Volunteers — If you are a veteran seeking to volunteer time, you are soulfully needed to visit with veterans receiving care from Hospice Visions Inc. Veterans share a brotherhood. To find out how to help those who have served, call Nora Wells at Hospice Visions at 208-735-0121.
You have free articles remaining.
Volunteers — Hospice Visions Inc. is looking for volunteers to spend an hour or two a week visiting and sharing time with patients and their families. Volunteers are also needed to help with crafts and activities with patients at assisted living centers. Information: Nora Wells at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121 or nwells@hospicevisions.org.
Drivers — The American Cancer Society is looking for volunteer drivers for its Road to Recovery program. Volunteers are needed to drive cancer patients to and from medical treatment facilities, especially for appointments in Twin Falls. The Cancer Society trains volunteer drivers and schedules rides for patients for free. Drivers must have a current and valid driver’s license, a good driving record, a reliable car, and proof of car insurance. Volunteer drivers donate their time and the use of their vehicles. The program is flexible for volunteers to provide as many rides as they want. Information: 1-800-227-2345 or cancer.org/drive.
Volunteers — The Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., needs drivers to deliver meals to homebound seniors in Twin Falls, Monday through Friday. The routes take an hour or less to complete. Volunteers must be 18 and older with their own car, have proof of liability insurance, and complete a background check. Drivers receive 58 cents-per-mile fuel reimbursement. The senior center also needs dining room attendants from 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to help with dining room set-up, beverage service, clearing tables and general cleanup. Information: 208-734-5084.
Volunteers — Pomerelle Place Senior Living in Burley is looking for volunteers to play bingo, games and cards with the residents and complete crafts. Information: Carla Thompson, 208-677-8212.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.