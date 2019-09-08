Volunteers — Hospice Visions Inc. is looking for volunteers to spend an hour or two a week visiting and sharing time with patients and their families. Volunteers are also needed to help with crafts and activities with patients at assisted living centers. Hospice Visions is also looking for men and women to serve as Veteran-to-Veteran volunteers for veteran patients. All ages of veterans from all branches of service are welcome to join the volunteer forces as part of the “We Honor Veterans” program. Information: Nora Wells, volunteer coordinator at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121 or nwells@hospicevisions.org.
Volunteers — The donation of your time will have an impact on the life of one of the clients served by Interlink Volunteer Caregivers. As a volunteer, you choose how much time to share. The biggest need for volunteers is with Transportation Services for medical appointments, treatments and pharmacy pick up. IVC reimburses mileage monthly. Information: interlinkidaho@gmail.com or 208-733-6333.
Volunteers — Idaho Home Health and Hospice is looking for volunteers who are willing to donate their time, to bring compassion, support and dignity to loving patients and their families. Volunteers can choose to read, sit with patients or write letters and help with a patient’s legacy. Volunteers can assist with crafts, office tasks and support community events. Volunteers can provide bereavement and help to appreciate and celebrate veterans. Information: Diana Lerh, 208-734-4061 or Diana.Lerh@LHCgroup.com.
Volunteers — Horizon Home Health and Hospice is looking for volunteers to join their team to provide quality compassionate care to patients through the following activities: companionship, socialization, respite, and support for patients and families. Information: Shannon Jensen, 208-233-2279 or shannon.jensen@horizonhh.com.
Volunteers — The College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging is seeking caring volunteers for the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program to advocate for residents of nursing homes and assisted livings in the Magic Valley area. Information: Amanda Scott, 208-933-2396.
Volunteers — Pomerelle Place Senior Living in Burley is looking for volunteers to play bingo, games and cards with the residents and complete crafts. Information: Carla Thompson, 208-677-8212.
Volunteers — St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center is in need of volunteers for a variety of positions from shuttle drivers to gift shop volunteers. Volunteers will have opportunities to meet new people and learn new experiences and challenges. The medical center is looking for friendly individuals with an interest in voluntary services offered to patients, visitors, employees and guests. Information: Kim Patterson, 208-814-0861 or kimpa@slhs.org, or visit the Volunteer Services Office on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley, 801 Pole Line Road W., Twin Falls. Applications are available at the Front Information Desk at the hospital.
Volunteers — The Twin Falls County Historical Society is seeking volunteers for various programs and general support. Volunteers are needed to clean or work on docent projects and fundraising. No minimum amount of hours, commitment is flexible. Fill out an application at the Twin Falls County Historical Museum, 21337 U.S Highway 30, open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Information: 208-736-4675.
Volunteers — The Jerome County Historical Society is looking for volunteers to help at the Depot Museum, 212 E. First St., Jerome, and also to help during the summer at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, 520 S. 450 E., Jerome, near the U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 84 junction. The Depot Museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (closed holidays). Information: 208-324-5641.
