Somebody needs you

Volunteers — CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) is in need of volunteers for children in foster care in the community. Volunteers commit to 8-10 hours per month, stay with the child for the duration of the case and is the voice of the child in court proceedings. Background checks and extensive training provided. Information: 208-735-1177.

Volunteers — St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center has several volunteer positions with opportunities to serve others and meet new people. Some of the new programs are hand massage and safety volunteer. Volunteers may get to congratulate someone on the birth of a new baby; smile and take someone’s mind off their problems; and offer a kind word, give a hug, or listen to someone who needs to talk. Information: Kim Patterson, 208-814-0861.

Donations — Living Independent Network Corp., a nonprofit agency that helps seniors and people with disabilities, is in need of good used medical equipment including four-wheeled walkers, knee scooters, shower chairs and more. To donate these items to LINC, call 208-733-1712.