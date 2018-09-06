Volunteers — St. Luke’s Home Health and Hospice is looking for new volunteers to join its team to share compassion and increase the quality of life for patients and their families. This program is designed to offer companionship and socialization to patients as well as respite and support for the caregivers. Information: Marie Sharp, 208-814-7603 or sharpm@slhs.org.
Volunteers — The donation of your time will have an impact on the life of one of the clients served by Interlink Volunteer Caregivers. As a volunteer, you choose how much time to share. The biggest need for volunteers is with Transportation Services in the eight-county Magic and Wood River Valley areas for medical appointments, treatments and pharmacy pick up. IVC reimburses mileage monthly. Information: Edie, 208-733-6333, or ivcofmv@gmail.com.
Volunteers — Hospice Visions Inc. is looking for volunteers to spend an hour or two a week visiting and sharing time with patients and their families. Volunteers are also needed to help with crafts and activities with patients at assisted living centers. Information: Nora Wells at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121 or nwells@hospicevisions.org.
Volunteers — Hospice Visions Inc. is looking for men and women to serve as Veteran-to-Veteran volunteers for veteran patients. All ages of veterans from all branches of service are welcome to join Hospice Visions’ volunteer forces as part of the “We Honor Veterans” program. Information: Nora Wells, volunteer coordinator at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121 or nwells@hospicevisions.org.
Volunteers — Idaho Home Health and Hospice needs volunteers who will bring compassion, support and dignity to those facing a serious, life-limiting illness and their families. Volunteers can choose between offering respite to family caregivers or provide support with administrative tasks. Information: Heidi Walker, 208-734-4064 or Heidi.Walker@LHCgroup.com.
Volunteers — Horizon Home Health and Hospice is looking for volunteers to join their team to provide quality compassionate care to patients through the following activities: companionship, socialization, respite, and support for patients and families. Information: Cynthia Nixon, 208-800-8085 or cnixon@horizonhh.com.
Volunteers — Encompass Hospice’s work can be supported by volunteers in many ways. Patients need compassionate volunteers to provide companionship, caregiver respite, light housekeeping, shopping or yardwork. Veterans are needed to make a connection of shared experiences that only a Veteran to Veteran can share. Information: Cindy, 208-733-8600 or ckeithley@ehhi.com.
Drivers — The Twin Falls Senior Center needs drivers to deliver meals to homebound seniors in Twin Falls Monday through Friday. The routes take an hour or less to complete. Commitment is based on your availability. Volunteers must be 18 years of age with their own car, and have proof of liability insurance and a background check. Drivers receive 54.5 cents a mile fuel reimbursement. Information: 208-734-5084.
Volunteers — The Twin Falls Senior Center needs dining room attendants from 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, to help with dining room set-up, beverage service, clearing tables and general cleanup. The senior center also needs janitorial volunteers from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, to help with cleaning the dining room and exercise equipment, emptying trash cans, vacuuming, washing windows and general cleanup. Information: 208-734-5084.
Volunteers — The West End Senior Center in Buhl is looking for full-time volunteers to deliver home-delivered meals on Mondays. The volunteers will leave the center at 11 a.m. and meal deliveries will take about one hour. The center is also looking for an individual to volunteer in the thrift store from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, and must be able to lift up to 50 pounds. Thrift store proceeds help to fund the home-delivered meal program. Information: 208-543-4577.
Volunteers — Pomerelle Place Senior Living in Burley is looking for volunteers to play bingo, games and cards with the residents and complete crafts. Information: Carla Thompson, 208-677-8212.
Volunteers — The Burley Senior Junction, 2421 Overland Ave., delivers meals every week to the elderly and homebound in the community as part of the Meals on Wheels program. The senior center is in need of volunteers to help with cooking, dishwashing, prep work and cleanup for a few hours each day. Information: Kay King, 1-208-878-8646, or Forrest Stephens, 1-208-431-3526.
