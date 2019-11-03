Volunteers — Interlink Volunteer Caregivers has a need for a volunteer in the Buhl area specifically to drive community members to multiple weekly appointments. The donation of your time will have a huge impact on someone’s life. Beyond the personal reward that comes with service, IVC will reimburse mileage monthly. Information: 208-733-6333 or message interlinkidaho@gmail.com.
Volunteers — Idaho Home Health and Hospice is looking for volunteers who are willing to donate their time, to bring compassion, support and dignity to loving patients and their families. Volunteers can choose to read, sit with patients or write letters and help with a patient’s legacy. Volunteers can assist with crafts, office tasks and support community events. Volunteers can provide bereavement and help to appreciate and celebrate veterans. Information: Diana Lerh, 208-734-4061 or Diana.Lerh@LHCgroup.com.
Volunteers — The College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging is seeking caring volunteers for the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program to advocate for residents of nursing homes and assisted livings in the Magic Valley area. Information: Amanda Scott, 208-933-2396.
Volunteers — If you are a veteran seeking to volunteer time, you are soulfully needed to visit with veterans receiving care from Hospice Visions Inc. Veterans share a brotherhood. To find out how to help those who have served, call Nora Wells at Hospice Visions at 208-735-0121.
Volunteers — Hospice Visions Inc. is looking for volunteers to spend an hour or two a week visiting and sharing time with patients and their families. Volunteers are also needed to help with crafts and activities with patients at assisted living centers. Information: Nora Wells at Hospice Visions, 208-735-0121 or nwells@hospicevisions.org.
Volunteers — Horizon Home Health and Hospice is looking for volunteers to join their team to provide quality compassionate care to patients through the following activities: companionship, socialization, respite, and support for patients and families. Information: Shannon Jensen, 208-233-2279 or shannon.jensen@horizonhh.com.
Volunteers — Pomerelle Place Senior Living in Burley is looking for volunteers to play bingo, games and cards with the residents and complete crafts. Information: Carla Thompson, 208-677-8212.
Volunteers — The Jerome County Historical Society is looking for volunteers to help at the Depot Museum, 212 E. First St., Jerome. The museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (closed holidays). Information: 208-324-5641.
