BURLEY — The 5th Annual Soil Health Workshop, sponsored by the Soil & Water Conservation Districts in the Mini-Cassia area, will be held on Feb. 6 in Burley. The workshop, luncheon, and pesticide credits are free of charge. The workshop will focus on soil health training and improvements. The workshop is part of the educational goals of the Direct Seed & Cover Crop Project that Minidoka, West Cassia, and East Cassia Soil & Water Conservation Districts have been implementing.
This year’s workshop will spotlight Soil Health Specialist Jay Fuhrer, and No-Till farming & Seed Expert Keith Berns. Also included will be break-out sessions on bio-fumigation by Joel Packham, Dairy Feed Nutrition by Shane Holt, and Cover Crop Solutions by Kent Whittig.
The workshop will include continental breakfast, lunch, and workshop sessions. The workshop and credits are free of charge but you must RSVP as space is limited. RSVP by sending an email to ewcswcd@gmail.com or call 208-572-3369 to secure a spot.
