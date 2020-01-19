{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY — Three pesticide credits will be available for farmers who attend the 6th Annual Soil Health Workshop Thursday, Feb. 6 in Burley. The workshop will provide a large variety of topics and education levels from beginning soil health classes to discussion of microbes and quorum sensing in the soil microbiome.

Besides basic soil health, the workshop will offer instruction on using barn owls to manage voles, management of wireworms, cover crop ideas for Southern Idaho farmers, including dry farming ideas. Joel Packham, Cassia County Extension educator, will hold a panel discussion on grazing cover crops. Packham has been in extension since 1991 where his major emphasis is farm and ranch financial management. He has a master’s degree in beef reproduction and farm financial management. For the past six years Packham has explored the value of cover crops and has been involved with several cover crop projects with expertise in grazing and cattle management.

You can hear Packham speak at the soil health workshop. The all-day workshop, hosted by the soil and water conservation districts in the Mini-Cassia area, is free of charge and includes a continental breakfast and lunch. For information or to RSVP, visit www.minicassiaswcd.com, email ewcswcd@gmail.com or call 208-572-3369.

