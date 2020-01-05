Dr. Christine Jones will be the keynote speaker at the 6th annual Soil Health Workshop to be held on Wednesday, Feb. 6 in Burley.
To the pressing worldwide challenge of restoring topsoil, Jones, an soil ecologist, offers an accessible, inspiring perspective. Over several decades, Christine has worked with innovative farmers and ranchers to implement regenerative land management practices that enhance biodiversity, productivity, nutrient cycling, carbon sequestration, water quality and community and catchment health. Following a highly respected career in public sector R&D, she founded Amazing Carbon and organized a series of “Managing the Carbon Cycle” forums to promote the benefits of soil carbon.
In 2001 Christine received a Community Fellowship Award from Land and Water Australia for “mobilizing the community to better manage land, water and vegetation.” In recent years she has gained international recognition as a speaker, presenting on “The Fundamentals of Soil” at workshops, field days, seminars and conferences throughout Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Western Europe, Central America, the USA and Canada. Jones is known world-wide for her soil health advocacy and informative, interactive teaching style.
Dr. Jones will speak at the free Soil Health Workshop and luncheon in Burley. She will speak on “Microbes and Quorum Sensing in the Soil Microbiome” and “The Extraordinary Power of Diversity.” Other topics will include local farmer success stories, Soil Health Basics presented by Regional Soil Specialist Marlon Winger, Local Cover Crop Seed Ideas for Southern Idaho in irrigated farming and also in dry farming, Cover Crop Research, and Using Livestock for Soil Health. Pesticide and CCA Credits will be available.
You can register online at www.minicassiaswcd.com. You can also register or get further information by calling the conservation district at 208-572-3369, or send an email to ewcswcd@gmail.com.
