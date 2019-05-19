Soil and water conservation districts are available to students planning to attend college fall of 2019 and major in an at-related field. The Soil & Water Conservation Districts support agricultural education. The Cassia deadline is June 3. Applications are available at www.minicassiaswcd.com.
