TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nearly 500 students at the University of Alabama highlighted their research and creative projects during the Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity Conference on March 27. Among them was Abby Slusser of Rupert whose presentation was titled "If He's Cheating Now, He's always Going to Cheat: Exploring Victim Perspectives and Network Member Involvement in the Coping and Repair Process following Romantic Infidelity" in the social sciences category.

Poster presentations were grouped by research areas instead of by academic colleges or departments to align with national trends of using interdisciplinary approaches to problem-solving.

"The conference spurs interest in research among undergraduate students and helps students polish their communication skills," Dr. Kim Bissell, director of the Office for Undergraduate Research, said in a statement.

