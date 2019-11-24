SHOSHONE — Kendal Crawford, an eighth-grade student from Shoshone, won the Pre-Teen Division of the Idaho Make It with Wool contest held Nov. 9 in Moscow. She made a two-tone blue sheath dress of 100% wool. This is the third year Crawford has won the Pre-Teen Division at the state level. Her winning entry was part of her 4-H clothing project from Gooding County. She is the daughter of Clay Crawford and Glenda Knight.
Other division winners were for junior, ages 13-16; senior, ages 17-24; and adult. Prizes were awarded including Pendleton wool, sewing tools, tailoring books and zippered wool bags.
The Idaho Wool Growers Association sponsored the state contest.
